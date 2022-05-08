NCIS season 19 episode 20 photo: Palmer and Knight’s tough outing

Are we hoping that there is some romance on NCIS season 19 episode 20? Absolutely, but there’s also going to be some drama. Prepare for that right now.

The photo above, after all, is one of the latest ones released by the network for “All or Nothing,” which is set to arrive in just a few days. In this, you’re going to be seeing Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight enjoying some time together — or, at least that may be the case at first. Something goes terribly awry regarding an organ transfer, and then they end up in the situation that you see above.

What happened here? If we had to guess, there could be someone after said organ who gets into a bloody, nasty shootout with them. Prepare for a lot of chaos, but also prepare for the two of them to emerge in at least halfway decent shape. The writers would kill off these two at this point, would they?

Ultimately, we’re impressed that the writers are even hinting at a romance so soon for Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law’s characters. Just remember here that a lot of storylines of this nature on the show take years to develop and honestly, we’ve grown accustomed to that the vast majority of the time. Maybe the progression here means we could see them in a full-fledged relationship at some point in season 20. Isn’t that a nice thing to think about on some level?

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 20 for Palmer and Knight?

