When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 10: Is Rosemary really pregnant?

On tonight’s When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 10, there was a question we wondered about from the start: Is Rosemary pregnant? Did the writers actually deliver on this twist? It goes without saying that we’re excited about the idea of this!

From the start of the episode, it was clear that the character was not feeling well. When she finally paid a visit to Faith about midway through, that’s when she learned that she might be expecting a baby. She’s hoping that this is the case, but she wants to wait to tell anyone else until she knows for sure. Faith made it clear that the plan is to monitor this the next few weeks and from there, we’ll see where things go.

Later in the episode, Elizabeth was one of the first other people to figure this out and that makes sense: The two are such close friends, and it didn’t take long for Erin Krakow’s character to read that something was different about her. Then, she had a conversation with Joseph Canfield where she makes it clear that she’s been praying for a baby for quite some time.

Based on what we know about this show and how it often operates, we’re reasonably optimistic that we’re going to see a positive outcome at the end of all of this. We don’t think that she’s going to keep the information from Lee forever, but she really doesn’t want to break his heart! What she did do at the end of the episode tonight was make it clear to him how much she loves him. We hope that moving forward, there is an opportunity to see him celebrate and for these two to have some sort of moment of joy. They absolutely deserve it at this point.

