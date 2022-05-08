When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 11 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare for When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 11, there is one thing you should know above all else. This is the final episode before the epic finale and with that in mind, we tend to believe that it will set up some events in pretty spectacular fashion.

Of course, the center of this episode could be the same thing that we’ve seen here and there for the past few weeks: The mine reopening. Or, the potential threat of it reopening. This is something that a lot of characters have dreaded, and we know that a number of people in Hope Valley have done everything that they can to prevent. They know the impact that it would have on everyone, and the danger it could present.

Do we expect a particular resolution to this story over the course of this hour? We’d be surprised, but you can check out the full When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 11 synopsis with a few more details:

With the mine reopening imminent, Gowen decides to take drastic measures to make sure it stays closed. Elizabeth (Krakow) and Lucas (McNally) struggle to communicate with each other. Lucas gets out of town to clear his head.

Personally, we expect that a lot of this episode’s main story will carry over to the finale, largely because that is the thing that makes the most sense. Just remember that this is the sort of show that wants to create some drama, but then give you some sort of happy ending once you get to the final credits. Do they want you to be worried about Elizabeth and Lucas? That feels like it’s the case, but we do still think there’s a good chance they will be more than fine at the end of the season.

