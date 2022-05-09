Where is Hetty, Linda Hunt on NCIS: Los Angeles’ 300th episode?

We know that tonight is the 300th episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, and there is a lot of stuff to be excited about here! However, we also do have questions. Take, for example, this one: Where is Hetty? Why isn’t Linda Hunt around for the celebration?

The first order of business here is noting that Hunt has not officially left the show, even if she’s not in it all that much these days. Our expectation is that you’re going to be seeing Hetty again in season 14, but we are a little sad that she’s not around in the final episodes here. After all, she’s been such an important part of this world for so many years.

So why don’t we see more Hetty? We know that for a while, it was to protect Hunt during the global health crisis and make sure she was properly cared for. Prior to that, she was away in part to recover from a car accident. With things getting slightly better on the health-crisis front these days we’d hope to see more of the character, but that’s really up the writers factoring her into the story. For the time being, the show is utilizing her not being around to create a lot of intrigue around Callen. He’s desperate to get answers on his past and unfortunately, she’s one of the only people who can help him. She’s just once again off the grid and in a spot where nobody can easily track her down.

You will get more of Callen’s big story over the next couple of weeks, even with Hetty not around — we’re sure the character will continue to be referenced, even if the odds are low that we will see her on-screen.

