NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

There are a couple of things we could say from the get-go about NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 21, but let’s start with the hyper-important stuff. This is the penultimate episode of the season! What happens here is going to carry over most likely to the big finale on May 22. We know already that there’s a season 13 coming, so you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, you can just be concerned about what’s happening to some of the main characters.

What we can tell you right now about episode 21 is that one of the central priorities is trying to pay off the longstanding battle with Katya, which has spawned into all sorts of crazy stuff involving deepfakes. This has caused the team to be in one of their most precarious positions ever, given that often, the agents do not even know who they are talking to as they are trying to plan out their next move.

Want to get a few more details now on what the future holds in this story? Then we suggest that you go ahead and view the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 21 synopsis:

“Down the Rabbit Hole” – The NCIS team must quickly find Callen after he falls for Katya’s trap using Sam’s deepfake to coordinate a weapons deal, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Should we expect 100% resolution in this story?

Probably not. Knowing what we do about NCIS: LA overall, the more likely scenario here is that whatever we see here is going to carry over to the finale and that point, there’s even still a chance that it carries over further into season 14. We know that this show will draw out some of its larger stories here and there.

