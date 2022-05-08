The Equalizer season 2 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: McCall wants revenge

Next week on The Equalizer season 2 episode 18, you are going to have a chance to see what amounts to an epic finale. We know that Robyn McCall wants revenge for what happened to Bishop. With that in mind, the question becomes how far is she willing to go in order to get it.

For a few of the first details on this all-important episode titled “Exposed,” we suggest that you check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Exposed” – McCall’s determination to apprehend Mason Quinn, the criminal responsible for Bishop’s death, veers into a dangerous obsession that could cost her everything. Also, Delilah finally meets her mother’s vigilante team when she requires Mel and Harry’s help to prove a fellow classmate has made her best friend a victim of [a shocking act], on the second season finale of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The first thing you can probably assume entering this episode is that it’s going to be action-packed. Also, there’s a chance that Robyn’s work could be put in jeopardy long-term. Much of the story for this finale was probably put together on-the-fly following the firing of Chris Noth. That led to the writers deciding to kill Bishop off, and it set in motion everything between McCall and Mason Quinn right now.

Should you expect a cliffhanger at the end of all of this? The biggest thing that we can say on that subject is that this is a network TV drama. It’s honestly more surprising at this point when there isn’t a cliffhanger at the end!

