The Equalizer renewed for season 3, season 4 at CBS!

Today, CBS made a pretty bold statement that they are committed to The Equalizer long-term. Not only have they renewed the Queen Latifah series for a season 3, but they’ve also decided to bring it back for a season 4, as well!

This news comes on the heels of strong ratings for the show, but this also does represent somewhat of a rarity for the network. While we’ve seen them renew comedies like Young Sheldon for multiple seasons at once, they don’t do it all that often for some of their dramas.

Take a look below at what Thom Sherman, CBS Entertainment’s Senior EVP of Programming, had to say about the two-season order per TVLine:

“The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons … The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts – an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

With the renewal of The Equalizer, there is a smaller handful of shows that the network needs to now decide on, including the entire FBI franchise, Magnum PI, and Good Sam. Blue Bloods, SWAT, and all of the NCIS shows have already been renewed, whereas Bull is currently in its final season. (CSI: Vegas was renewed not long after its season 1 finale.) Out of all the shows mentioned, Good Sam is almost certain to be canceled, whereas the FBI franchise is likely to be coming back. Magnum PI is one we’re a little more cautious about, but still optimistic based on most of its ratings plus it’s fairly difficult timeslot.

