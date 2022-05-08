Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to check out season 2 episode 17 in just a matter of hours? We know there’s a lot to be excited about coming up, mostly because we’re inching to an epic finale.

Luckily, we’re going to have a chance to build further to it tonight! There is a new episode coming at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will set the stage perfectly for that season-ender on May 15. The title here is “What Dreams May Come,” and it’s going to feature a dramatic case and also some important stuff for Delilah as she struggles to keep her mother’s secret.

For a few more details, take a look at the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

“What Dreams May Come” – McCall, Mel and Harry take a leap of faith when they help a self-proclaimed psychic, Julien (Yusuf Gatewood), find his missing sister who he says is in imminent danger, according to his visions. Also, Delilah’s PTSD returns as she struggles under the weight of keeping McCall’s secrets and her worries about her mother’s safety, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is a pretty exciting week in general for the Queen Latifah series, as it was recently announced that it scored a two-season renewal that will keep it on the air until 2024. It’s fairly rare to see a scripted drama on CBS get two seasons ordered at once, and that speaks a lot to some of the great success that the show has delivered so far. Not only has it delivered some intense, action-packed stories, but it’s also managed to touch on important issues impacting all of us, and not just vigilantes fighting for justice like Robyn McCall.

Related – Read more now on the two-season renewal

What do you most want to see on The Equalizer season 2 episode 17 tonight?

Do you think we’re going to be building towards something epic in the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







