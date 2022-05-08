Doctor Who spoilers: When will Jodie Whittaker’s final episode air?

Earlier today, the fantastic news was announced that Ncuti Gatwa will be the star of Doctor Who moving forward into season 14. There is a lot of exciting stuff to come, but along the way, we don’t want to forget that the Jodie Whittaker era is technically not over yet!

As a matter of fact, rest assured that there is some very-much exciting stuff coming with Whittaker, including an epic send-off that will allow her to shine one last time before the regeneration. In keeping with Doctor Who tradition, we imagine that our first look of Gatwa in the role will be apparent in the closing minutes there.

So when will this grand farewell to the Thirteenth Doctor air? We have a better sense of it now thanks to Russell T. Davies, who will be returning as showrunner for the Gatwa era. Speaking per Wales Online at the BAFTA TV Awards in London, he revealed at least what month this special is going to air:

“She has got an enormous finale, an epic finale, a 90-minute finale in October. So we are polite gentlemen. It is only right and fair to shut up. 2023 you will be fed up of us. We will be ready by then. Until then we bow to Jodie. We love her.”

This secrecy surrounding the new Doctor is also keeping with tradition. Davies does not want to steal Jodie’s spotlight, and we imagine the only reason why the reveal was announced now was to ensure it did not get leaked via some other means. There won’t be some inundation of rumors in the news cycle, and we can just enjoy the remainder of Jodie’s run as the lead before we see exactly what the future holds moving forward. At most, we think we could get a tease of the Fourteenth Doctor’s new costume before the full.

