Doctor Who season 14: Who is Ncuti Gatwa? Meet the next Doctor!

Early today, the folks over at the BBC unleashed what was absolutely a shocking but welcome surprise: Ncuti Gatwa is the next star of Doctor Who!

Now that we know that, it’s time to also go ahead and raise the next question: Who is Ncuti Gatwa? We don’t mean that as a slam at all, since the series has a real habit of bringing lesser-known actors into the spotlight. Remember here that Matt Smith was a relative unknown to many before his casting, and he is one of our personal favorite Doctors we’ve had over the years.

If you have watched Netflix’s Sex Education, then you probably have a reasonably good idea of who Gatwa is, as he’s appeared in two dozen episodes of that show over the past few years. The Rwandan – Scottish actor is 29 years old (making him one of the youngest Doctors we’ve had), and seems to be extraordinarily passionate about taking on this role. In a statement, here is what he had to say about getting this part:

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling … A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavor my upmost to do the same… Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show.”

For those wondering about the rather sudden (and largely subdued) announcement of Gatwa being the lead, we wonder if a lot of it was dictated by the threat of a leak. The BBC likes to get this news out before someone else can announce it, and that may have very well been a big part of what they decided to do here.

