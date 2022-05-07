This Is Us season 6 episode 16: The main focus of ‘Family Meeting’

It feels pretty fair at this point to say that expectations are high entering This Is Us season 6 episode 16. How in the world could they not be? “Family Meeting” has the potential to be a hugely important episode of TV, and given that there are only two episodes left after it airs, it really needs to set the tone for the endgame.

So what should you prepare yourself for in this episode? We at least have a reasonably-good sense of that now.

We've already seen that the synopsis for this episode indicates that Kevin, Kate, and Randall are all going to get together with the hopes of deciding on the future for Rebecca.

We’ve already seen that the synopsis for this episode indicates that Kevin, Kate, and Randall are all going to get together with the hopes of deciding on the future for Rebecca. We know that it’s going to be complicated. Randall often thinks that he knows best, mostly because it’s ingrained in his DNA that he needs to save everyone, even when that is not always the case. He’ll figure that out further in this episode, especially when Kate reminds him of it. She’s the one in control now as power of attorney, and this episode will remind us further of why Rebecca put her in this role. She’ll make a reasoned decision that is best for her long-term care.

So what will that decision be? Based on what we’ve seen in flash-forwards already, it will revolve around her staying at Kevin’s compound. Given that Randall is a Senator, he can probably travel back and forth from Washington to see her. As for Kate and Phillip, they could be out on the East Coast full-time at this point. We know that there was a routine set up for Jack back in Los Angeles, but this may be an instance of them having to mix things up now that he is a little older.

We’d be surprised if there is a huge jaw-dropper within this episode, but you never quite know with this show.

