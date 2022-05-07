This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Creator teases ‘uplifting’ series finale

If you are feeling particularly sad by the current state of events of This Is Us season 6, know this: The goal isn’t to just leave you depressed at the very end. It’s to give you at least some sort of warm feeling.

So what will that feeling look like? That’s where some more of the mystery comes into play, but just know that the goal here is not to just leave you sobbing for the next several months.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, show creator Dan Fogelman makes it clear what some of his long-term goals have been when it comes to the NBC drama, adding that there is a specific plan that he’s had in mind for the finale:

“We’ve always attempted to be hopeful and optimistic in our storytelling, because it’s how we see the world … So my hope is that, yes, people will be uplifted at the end, even if sad things have befallen favorite characters.”

We know that we’ve already lost Miguel, and our assumption is that Rebecca is also going to be gone by the end of the series. Yet, we think so much of this show is not about mourning, but instead celebrating the impact of these characters on the Big Three. Rebecca’s legacy lives on in so many ways, and our hope is that the series finale will give us a better sense of that as we see these characters move through different phases of their lives.

