This Is Us season 6: Milo Ventimiglia talks series finale filming

This is a sad thing to acknowledge, but we’re at the end of the road when it comes to This Is Us season 6 production. Now, we’re stuck in the eternally difficult spot where we are sitting around waiting for the remaining episodes to arrive. There are three more left and over the course of these, we imagine there’s a lot we’ll learn about Rebecca, the Big Three, and a number of other characters we’ve come to meet along the way.

How much will Jack be involved in some of these stories? Probably more than you’d think. Milo Ventimiglia’s character may have died a long time ago in the show’s timeline, but he’s one of the beating hearts of the story and an inspiration for so many people. Some of that is due of course to Milo’s performance, which contained a lot of heart without simultaneous forgetting about some of his flaws.

Milo, like so many other actors, was present for the final day of filming earlier this week — not only that, but he was kind enough to document a good bit of it! If you head over to his official Instagram, you can see him document most of the process of being on set the last day — complete with the crew who helped to make it all possible. There aren’t any spoilers in the posts, but it’s still very-much enough to get you excited for what should be an emotional send-off to the Pearsons.

We know that we’re going to miss This Is Us dearly when it ends. After all, few other shows capture so much emotion and relatability all at the same time.

What do you think we’ll see of Jack before This Is Us concludes?

