NCIS: Los Angeles video: LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell talk 300th episode!

Tomorrow night on CBS, a fantastic milestone is going to be here in the 300th episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. This is such rare air for any show to achieve, and it’s absolutely worth rejoicing that this group found a way to make it happen.

So what is the cast and crew saying about it leading up to it airing? Allow us to go ahead and share the new video below! In it, you can hear from LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, Eric Christian Olsen, Daniela Ruah, and so many others as they all discuss what makes this show so special. For people like LL Cool J, he really loves sitting back and watching both the stories and people evolve. We’re at a point now where Daniela is directing episodes while Eric is writing them. Daniela, meanwhile, attributes some of the success to the show being able to bring you so many different genres week in and week out.

These four actors have really done a fantastic job of being the core of the show for so many years, and that’s allowed the writers to keep surrounding them with other fascinating characters. You’ve got people like Medalion Rahimi and Caleb Castille who have joined along the way, and there are other recurring characters like Anna who are fun to see come in whenever possible. There’s also still Hetty, who turns up periodically and is always welcome.

Can this show get to another milestone? It’d probably need a couple more 24-episodes seasons to get to #350, and we don’t want to think that far ahead! For now, it’s better to just celebrate what we’ve got, especially since CBS could choose to end this show at any point and it’d be totally out of our control.

