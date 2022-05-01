NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 20 spoilers: Callen, Anna’s future

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 20 is going to be coming on CBS next week, and there are so many things to be excited about here. First of all, this is the 300th episode of the show! This is a huge landmark and it’s something to so many shows aspire to reach.

Doing this is not easy. It takes a huge commitment from your cast to get here, plus also viewers who are dedicated and believe in your characters. Luckily, they do that here and then some. This episode is going to be stuffed full of huge stories, whether it be Callen making a huge decision regarding Anna and Sam moving in with his father. Check out the full 300th episode synopsis below:

“Work & Family” – NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Our hope is that this episode, amidst all of its celebrations, also ends up setting the stage for the final two episodes of the season — which could also set the stage for a season 14. It’s already been renewed! We’re curious already now if we’re going to see this show get to a 350th episode, but it would take until season 15, at least — and that would require some big episode orders, as well. We’re just going to be happy for now with what is directly in front of us.

