NCIS season 19 episode 20 spoilers: First look at Ducky’s return

NCIS season 19 episode 20 is going to be coming one week from Monday and for those who don’t know, this one is perfect for everyone who wants a little nostalgia.

After all, David McCallum is back as Ducky! We know that he’ll be around for the final two episodes of the season, and it’s always great to see him back around.

For everyone wondering what sort of role he’s going to have in the story, let’s just say that his one-time protegee in Jimmy Palmer is going to need his help. He’s been able to rely on Ducky before in situations of crisis, and there could be another one that surfaces within this episode. The photo above actually shows Ducky with Jessica Knight, which could be fun given that the two don’t know each other that well. Plus, if Knight wants to learn more about her prospective love interest in Brian Dietzen’s character, Ducky is a great guy to talk to — he knows Jimmy better than anyone!

We know that there is some great “Knight in shining Palmer” content in this episode elsewhere, as Jimmy and Jessica find themselves spending some time together, only to end up being interrupted by a “vital organ transfer goes fatally wrong.” Sometimes, any good relationship needs to survive some tests — for these two, they could be coming early on. We’re not 100% sure what to call them right now. Are they boyfriend and girlfriend? It’s still early, but it is 100% clear there are some feelings here and we hope to see them explored even more as time goes on. There are only two episodes left this season, but maybe those will serve as a trial run.

What do you want to see from Ducky’s return on NCIS season 19 episode 20?

