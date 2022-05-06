NCIS season 19 episode 20 spoilers: Jessica Knight – Jimmy Palmer scoop

If you are like us, then you’ve probably been rooting for Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer on NCIS for most of season 19. From the very start we’ve been rooting for this ‘ship (“Knight in Shining Palmer,” we like to call it) to turn into something great. There’s a good connection here, and they also have a good bit of understanding as to each other’s emotional trauma and what they’ve gone through in life.

So will the writers actively pursue this after planting so many seeds? We absolutely want it, but we’ve also been nervous to get too excited. We’ve seen over the years that they don’t really play out romance on-screen. (Ask Ziva – Tony or Bishop – Torres fans about that.) Yet, some early details on season 19 episode 20 suggest that things could be starting to change…

New NCIS video! Take a look below if you want to watch our full review now for episode 18. We’ve also got two more episodes we’ll be discussing this season, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss updates on those.

For some more context on episode 20 now, be sure to read the full synopsis below:

“All or Nothing” – NCIS investigates the unexpected death of a Navy reservist who was an investigative journalist. Also, Knight and Jimmy’s budding romance is put on hold when a vital organ transfer goes fatally wrong, on the CBS original series NCIS, Monday, May 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what does “put on hold” mean? Are we going to see things cool off before they really begin? We don’t think that. “On hold” simply means that there’s an interruption. They could easily start back up again later and hopefully, there’s going to be a lot of time to explore that in season 20. This could be a fun, lighthearted romance that could add some sweetness to what at times can be a serious show.

Related – Get some more news on where the future is going for the rest of NCIS season 19

What are you hoping to see from Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight on NCIS season 19 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay here for some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







