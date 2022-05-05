Big Brother Canada 10 finale preview: Will Kevin, Josh, or Betty win?

With the Big Brother Canada 10 finale coming to Global later tonight, why not have a chat about the potential champion? Who is going to win?

The good thing about Josh, Betty, and Kevin as a final three is that they’re all good players. This isn’t a season where there is some obvious goat here. They’ve all made great moves during the game, and they have also each made some mistakes. We do think any of them could win, but let’s take a larger look at where things stand at this given moment in time.

Josh – As things stand, it’s easy to imagine that he wins if he makes it to final two. However, is him winning the final HoH the only way that happens? Given his recent competition wins he’s easily the biggest threat remaining, and both Betty and Kevin are smart enough to know that. He’s the most likely winner, largely because he’s the most balanced in all the different kinds of comps.

Betty – It’s pretty funny that for most of the season, Betty and Kevin have been frenemies. Now, they may be the final two together. Is this almost the resurrection of Karen and Kevin Martin? Betty’s game has been solid strategically and entertaining throughout; she’s also got a great argument in terms of surviving the block so many times over the season.

Kevin – Strategically, there’s no denying that he has been the most dominant player all season long. However, the question is whether or not the jury is fully aware of his game. Having Haleena there may actually be good for him when you think from that vantage point! It never hurts to have an ally over there. With a good jury speech, Kevin could win against anyone … but Josh is still a challenge.

Who are you rooting for to win Big Brother Canada 10 entering the finale tonight?

