Big Brother Canada 10 interview: Haleena Gill on fourth-place finish

Through most of her time on Big Brother Canada 10, Haleena Gill was a huge player in the game. Her alliance with Kevin (a.k.a. The Ghost) controlled a number of votes thanks to the secret nature of it, and their ability to manipulate and control others.

Yet, when you get to this point in the season, it’s a point where competition wins start to matter more than ever before. Haleena’s undoing in this game was as simple as her and Kevin not winning competitions at the final four, and then Betty choosing to vote her out over her closest ally. It’s so hard to go out so close to the end of the season, but Haleena remained in fairly good spirits in our new exit interview below.

Matt & Jess – Why do you think you are out of the game instead of Kevin?

Haleena Gill – Because everyone in that house thinks they can beat Kevin. They think it’s an easy win and that’s definitely not true. Kevin will give them a run for their money.

Is there any one move that you consider to be your big mistake?

Yes! Not sending Josh home. I should have kept Jacey-Lynne. I used my heart and not my head.

Do you think Betty made the right or wrong move for her game sending you out?

As of right now I think it was a smarter move. I feel like I would have won against Betty. In the moment, though, I felt like it was the wrong decision because I know Kevin’s game and I know Josh’s game. It was Josh’s HoH so Betty was going to do whatever Josh said — he saved her. In that moment, though, I was like ‘no Betty, I’m way better for your game than Kevin.’

Looking back, though, I’m like ‘I did play a better game than you, Betty’ — so, I get why I’m out here.

You made it all the way to this point without being nominated. How did you achieve that?

Honestly, downplaying myself and using my kindness as weakness. They always say ‘don’t mistake my kindness for weakness,’ but in the house I wanted that. I wanted them to think I was weak so I could be seen as a non-threat or emotional. Not seen or not heard. I wanted to be seen moving through the game as a ghost (laughs), and I did not hit the block until week 10. My time on the block was sweet and short (laughs).

Did you expect coming in to find an ally you were as close to as you were with Kevin?

I did not at all! I did not think I was going to have a ride-or-die, a number one. I thought I was going to have a big alliance and we’d all be loyal to each other. To move through the game with just one person was not something I expected, but it was the best thing for me.

What would your argument have been in the final two, had you made it there?

I would have told everybody that the reason I was there and they were [outside the house] is because they did not hear me or see me. You underestimated me, you thought I was just a number or a floater. Well, you see me now — do you hear me now? I would’ve gone on and on (laughs).

Do you think you could have beaten everyone else still in the game?

I honestly do! It’s not me being cocky, but I wasn’t scared to sit next to Josh, Kevin, or Betty. I was confident in myself and the way I played.

What would you say about your experience overall?

My experience was absolutely amazing, life-changing, and unforgettable. I found new confidence in myself, I made new friends, and made lifelong memories. I’ve gone through it and it’s the best thing of my life.

