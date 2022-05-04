This Is Us season 6 episode 16 promo: About the ‘Family Meeting’

There’s a chance you know already that This Is Us season 6 episode 16 was titled “Family Meeting” — and it’s starting to make more sense than ever now.

We’ve made it to the other side of last night’s devastating episode “Miguel,” and we know through this that Jon Huertas’ character is no longer with us. The death of Miguel is not a particularly easy pill to swallow, largely due to the fact that he was so devoted to Rebecca and did everything that he could to help her. Without him there, the Big Three’s mom could struggle, and they need to figure out a plan as to what to do moving forward.

Of course, it makes all the sense in the world that Randall would try to be the one to bring her into his home. He’s long fashioned himself the guy who can take care of anything and everything, and we don’t think that this is going to change at any point in the near future. He’s the most like Jack out of any of these characters, but he also needs to be saved from himself here and there. We think there’s a reason why Rebecca named Kate her power of attorney in the event Miguel was no longer there, and she will be facing the biggest decision when it comes to her mom’s long-term care. That means trying to figure out where she will live, let alone what her day-to-day life will look like.

The promo does also suggest a return to Toby in this world, which is something we 100% welcome. The character is clearly still a part of Kate’s life, even if the two are not together. This is also not the last time you will see him in the final season, if the flash-forwards are to be believed.

