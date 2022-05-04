This Is Us season 6: Why didn’t we see Miguel, Rebecca’s wedding?

Tonight’s This Is Us season 6 episode 15 was about as devastating of an hour as you’re going to find — there’s no other way to think about it. We saw so much of Miguel’s life, his early childhood, his relationship with Rebecca, and then ultimately his death.

What we did not see, however, was just as surprising: Him and Rebecca getting married. He heard a tiny piece of their vows to each other, but that was it. There wasn’t a whole lot more to it, though other parts of the romance were featured.

So why didn’t we see the ceremony? As it turns out, it’s something that was 100% planned for the episode — everyone just ran out of time. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Jon Huertas had to say about the decision to cut it out:

We were going to film the wedding, but it’s a big episode. We still had to cut 15 minutes from it. We had this whole idea months ago that we might even go to Puerto Rico and film the wedding. This is before we were really started breaking the episode and figuring out what the story was going to be. Once we saw how much we were going to put into the episode, once we started filming, we were like, “Okay, we’re going to have to be creative with this wedding.” So we instead did a photo shoot and the voiceover stuff. It was sad. I mean, it would’ve been really nice. We had our wedding clothes. She had a dress. I had a great shirt that I was going to wear. It was cool.

What matters is that we knew that there was so much love there between these characters — they cared about each other deeply, and their wedding was exactly the way the two of them wanted it. While it took some time for Miguel to eventually get everything else he wanted out of his life, he luckily found it prior to his death.

