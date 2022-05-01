Is Linda Hunt leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Will Hetty be back this season?

Is Linda Hunt leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? We know that this is a question a lot of people have been wondering for some time.

When it comes to this character, there’s always good and bad news. You know that she’s still incorporated into the narrative and yet, you rarely see her in action. It’s a bummer since Linda is such a magnetic presence, and we know already just how much she brings to this actual world.

Unfortunately, we’ve learned over the past few days that we won’t be seeing her the rest of the season, even though there’s a legitimately good reason story-wise to bring her back. Callen is spending so much time right now digging into his past, and we know 100% at this point that no one out there is as familiar with his world and what he’s gone through as Hetty is. Unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting until season 14 to see some of this play out — we suppose that there’s technically no guarantee that she will return at that point either, but we’re reasonably confident that it’s going to happen so long as she’s interested in playing a part.

We know that Hunt is absent from the majority of the episodes and honestly, we’ve come to terms with that. Our hopes for the rest of the series are pretty simple: We just want to see here and there! It’s honestly now about how often she wants to come back and be a part of this world. We’ll happy embrace even just a small appearance here and there, since she brings so much gravity and all sorts of other great stuff to both the office and some of the individual characters.

Whenever Hetty is not around, we undoubtedly miss her.

What do you want to see from Linda Hunt whenever she does return to NCIS: Los Angeles?

