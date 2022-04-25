NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: When is Linda Hunt back as Hetty?

We know that a lot of people out there have understandably been wondering when Linda Hunt will return to NCIS: Los Angeles as Hetty. Is it going to happen this season?

Alas, here is where we have to come in with some of the bad news: You aren’t going to see her back on the show in the immediate future. While there are still plans to feature the actress in season 14, you won’t get the full scope of answers on her whereabouts, or everything she knows about Callen’s past, until at least the fall. Here is some of what showrunner R. Scott Gemmill had to say on the subject to Parade:

She was in at the beginning of this season and then we had her disappear. The plan is to follow that up next [season] with some reveal … We’ve pitted her a little bit against Callen in terms of what he went through as a child, so that’s something we’re very eager to explore and have fun with. That’ll be focus for us in Season 14 when we come back.

Are we a little surprised that we’re not seeing her again this season? Sure, but at the same time we’re hoping that there’s an epic story planned down the road for her. We’ve always been concerned that we’re about to see the final appearance for Hunt as Hetty at just about every turn but luckily, that hasn’t happened just yet. We know that Hunt only appears in a small handful of episodes these days, but we do hope we continue to see her in some shape or form until the series ends — no matter when that ends up being. We’ve at least got one more season on the docket and after that, we’ll just go from there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see from Linda Hunt as Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, come back for even more updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







