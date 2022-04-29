This Is Us season 6 episode 15 spoilers: What will we learn about Miguel?

If you have not seen the previews yet, This Is Us season 6 episode 15 is going to be a critical episode, especially for Jon Huertas as Miguel. This character has been the guy behind the scenes for most of the series, helping Rebecca and being a stable present without getting a lot of credit.

As a matter of fact, early on in his relationship with her he was met with a lot of scorn. We know that he harbors some guilt being with his late friend Jack’s wife, but he also did nothing wrong. He’s a guy trying to do the right thing while dealing with a lot of difficult stuff around him.

For Tuesday’s episode “Miguel,” we’re actually going to go back far before any time period that we’ve seen with him so far. Speaking to Today in a new interview, Huertas details that you will learn a whole lot more about his family life in this episode:

We’re going to go really far back to a time period that we haven’t seen at all yet with Miguel, and we are going to learn about his family and maybe how his family has affected how he responds in situations with the Pearson family

Beyond just this, we could also learn even more about what drives the character and how he has an ambition that is not always obvious:

“There’s always been, I think, a drive in Miguel that, if you’re not paying attention, is not apparent. But if you are paying attention it’s very apparent how Miguel’s drive to become successful comes from a very deep place … And he’s always wanted that for Jack, so that Jack could do for his family what Miguel maybe couldn’t even do for his own family because of the situation with his family.”

At the end of the episode, we’re still worried that Miguel will die — honestly, that’s a concern that may not go away at any point. We just have to prepare for anything entering this episode.

