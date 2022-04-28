This Is Us season 6: Sterling K. Brown offers new Toby, Phillip tease

Just in case This Is Us itself was not making you emotional enough as it is, we have a little something to add to that today.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), Sterling K. Brown has posted a new behind-the-scenes video that shows exactly where the cast and crew are in production. Filming for the final episodes will be over next week and after six long years, we’re not sure that anyone is altogether prepared for that.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below in the event you want to get our take on this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That’s the best way to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates down the road.

Beyond just Sterling’s heartfelt message, there is a fun little tease featuring Chris Geere (Phillip) and Chris Sullivan (Toby). For all of you worried that Toby is gone from the show now, don’t be — he still will have some sort of role at the Pearson compound down the road, and it feels like the show may be filming some of those future scenes now. Consider all the gray that is in Sullivan’s beard in this video!

It makes sense that on some level, the final episodes are going to be centered around what happens at Rebecca’s presumed deathbed. There is a specific reason why we keep flashing forward to that particular moment, and it is an occasion that is bringing more or less the entire family together. One thing that is important to note is that there’s actually been footage for the series finale sitting on the shelf for years. Dan Fogelman has had a plan for a long time with this, and we feel like a lot of that involved capturing a few clips at particular moments in time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see from This Is Us season 6 and the eventual end of the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

T-minus 5 days left on set of #ThisIsUs…forever 😔 (that is until the R&B spin-off 😜) pic.twitter.com/BEG3sz5JmQ — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) April 28, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







