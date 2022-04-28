The Flash season 8 episode 13 promo: Is someone going to die?

As you prepare for The Flash season 8 episode 13 on The CW next week, we have very mad news about what’s coming.

We knew from the title alone that “Death Falls” was set to be an episode where some bad stuff happened. Now, we’ve got a report from TVLine that a major character will, in fact, die by the end of the episode. Who could that be? There are a number of theories out there, but let’s just get to the most-likely candidate at this point: Caitlin.

Think about it like this: The Deathstorm arc has brought back Robbie Amell as “Ronnie Raymond” and with that, it has granted her character a certain amount of closure that it wouldn’t have had otherwise. Also, if you’re going to kill a character, you want it to be someone who matters. Caitlin’s one of the show’s original cast members and losing her would prove pretty darn difficult.

If it’s not Caitlin, is it possible that it is Frost? There’s another theory out there that one of Danielle Panabaker’s characters dies and she goes back to playing the other full-time. Or, that the two somehow merge into one. With that, the show can say that someone “dies” and also still have its full roster of people.

As for some other people, it’s obviously not going to be Barry, and we really don’t think it is Iris. Jesse L. Martin is supposedly going to make some appearances in season 9 despite booking another gig, so we doubt it’s Joe. Anyone else could be possible, but where’s the emotional weight with that? How do you make something like that resonate with the specific story we’re getting now?

For some more ominous teases, take a look at the promo below…

Who do you think is going to die heading into The Flash season 8 episode 13?

