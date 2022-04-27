The Flash season 8 episode 13 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Death Falls’

Next week on The Flash season 8 episode 13, you will be seeing a story titled “Death Falls,” and we already have a sense that it’s going to get dark. There’s a chance that this will mark the end of the Deathstorm story arc! We’ve never gotten the sense that Robbie Amell is going to be a part of the show for the rest of the season, but he’s going to make an enormous impact first.

We know what this character is capable of already, just like we also know that we could be looking at tragedy coming up sooner rather than later. After all, there is another episode coming titled “Funeral for a Friend” that largely speaks for itself.

For another clue, just take a look at the already-released The Flash season 8 episode 13 synopsis below:

GRIEF – Team Flash is under attack, and each must fight to save not only themselves but each other. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Chris Peppe directed the episode with the story by Sam Chalsen and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert (#813). Original airdate 5/4/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Have you ever seen an episode synopsis anywhere near as vague as this one? It gives away almost nothing when it comes to the story ahead and ultimately, that is more or less the point. They want you worried that someone else could die, just as they also want you wondering if Deathstorm can truly be stopped. This is not the typical foe that Barry Allen has encountered over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 8 episode 13?

Is there any other thing you are especially hoping to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







