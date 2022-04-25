FBI season 4 episode 19 spoilers: A mission without Maggie

As you prepare for FBI season 4 episode 19 to air on CBS tomorrow night, it’s clear things will feel a little different. This episode is the first since Maggie Bell’s brush with death, and this is going to be something that sidelines her for the remainder of the season. (In reality, this story was written to accommodate Missy Peregrym’s maternity leave.)

This episode comes with the title of “Face Off” and during this, Shantel VanSanten’s character of Nina Chase will step more into the role of OA’s partner. She will seemingly fill this part for most of the rest of the season, and the plan is for Maggie to come back in season 5. (That hasn’t been renewed yet, but it is a foregone conclusion.)

So what case will Nina and the rest of the team take on? Go ahead and read the FBI season 4 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Face Off” – When a morning show host is murdered inside her home, the team tracks the killer, who they realize is targeting powerful women. Also, things become awkward for Scola when Special Agent Nina Chase becomes part of the team during Maggie’s recovery, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This episode is going to still look and feel like FBI even without Maggie around, and the writers are going to embrace the different dynamics that come with seeing more of Nina — especially for Scola. These next couple of episodes could serve as a chance to learn more about a handful of characters top to bottom.

