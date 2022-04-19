FBI season 4 episode 19 spoilers: What’s ahead in ‘Face Off’?

As you prepare for FBI season 4 episode 19 on CBS next week, are you curious to learn a little bit more about it?

Let’s start off this article by noting that in general terms, you’re not alone: Even though this installment right around the corner, the network has shared very little about it other than that the title for it is “Face Off.” Ultimately, there may be a pretty simple reason for it: They don’t want to accidentally spoil anything that is happening to Maggie tonight. The goal here is to keep you in the dark.

So rather than give you many specifics about this story at this particular moment in time, let’s look more towards the long-term future here for a moment. After next week’s episode, the plan is for there to be a repeat on May 3. From there, you are probably going to get new episodes the rest of the season starting on May 10. (The title for that episode is “Ghost from the Past,” and that’s interesting without even saying anything else about it yet.)

In general, we imagine that the writers are going to do their best to really escalate both the drama and the personal stories moving further into the season. While there is no confirmation yet that there will be an FBI season 5, it feels largely like a formality. The show is one of the most-watched scripted entities at CBS, and it manages to remarkably get these numbers without even getting a ton of promotion outside of the network. That’s the sort of program that just about any other network would love to have.

