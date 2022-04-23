The Flight Attendant season 2 spoilers: Who are Cassie’s new neighbors?

After the two-episode premiere of The Flight Attendant season 2 on HBO Max, one thing is clear: More trouble is ahead! Sure, the story isn’t exactly the same as the first season, as Cassie is now an asset for the CIA and now immersed in spycraft from the start. That’s just a part of what makes it fun!

Unfortunately, we also know that Kaley Cuoco’s character is in more danger than she even knows at the moment, as the ending of episode 2 showed that new neighbors Gabrielle and Esteban are up to no good. Annie and Max caught them at a moment where things could’ve taken a dark turn really fast. They didn’t, and that’s probably because these neighbors want to keep their cover for as long as possible.

So how worried should you be about these people? Speaking to TVLine, here is what Zosia Mamet (who plays Annie) had to say on the subject:

“Something shady is happening, and it’s way worse than you could imagine. But JJ [Soria] and Callie [Hernandez] are incredible. The stuff that they do and their chemistry is so wonderfully terrifying and unsettling…. It’s pitch perfect … [But Esteban and Gabrielle] are genuinely bad people that do very bad things!”

Even though Max and Annie already know some of what Cassie is up to, we don’t think either of them know so much that they should be killed for it. That’s probably not Gabrielle and Esteban’s intention anyway. We know that these two characters are probably there to spy on Cassie herself and work in order to ensure that she doesn’t so anything to harm the people they are working for. We don’t see them as the Big Bads necessarily, but accessories who push the story forward from point A to point B.

Related – Get some other updates on The Flight Attendant right now

What sort of story do you think we’re going to see as we get further into The Flight Attendant season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







