The Flight Attendant season 2 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the debut of the first two episodes today on HBO Max, do you want to know The Flight Attendant season 2 episode 3 air date? What about more news on what lies ahead?

The first order of business here is laying out when the Kaley Cuoco series will be back: On Thursday, April 28. The plan is for episodes 3 and 4 to air the same day, much like we got with with 1 and 2 this week. The streaming service is clearly experimenting with the best ways to deliver some of this content; they want viewers to be addicted, but they don’t want to unleash the entire season at once and make it irrelevant in just a couple of days. We personally think that this is one of the big issues with the Netflix programming model. (After next week, The Flight Attendant will make an episode available a week leading up to the May 26 finale.)

So what can we tell you about some of the stories coming up? When it comes to episode 3 titled “The Reykjavik Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time of Year,” we have a feeling that Cassie is venturing overseas again. She just made it back to Los Angeles and while there, it was clear she was still haunted by Berlin. She hasn’t gotten the ringing in her ears to stop, and she doesn’t have many leads now on that mysterious woman who looked like her. From what she can tell, it’s not Grace!

Oh, and there are some other issues clearly at hand now. Think along the lines of “Gabrielle and Esteban,” who are clearly spying on her to some degree based on the end of episode 2. Cassie’s in more danger than she even knows, and you have to imagine that will extend to the people she loves. Things have already hit the fan here to the point that we’ve already seen multiple alter egos!

