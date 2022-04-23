NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 17 video: Callen, Anna in trouble?

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 17 is airing on CBS tomorrow night, and all of a sudden, there are trouble signs ahead for Callen. We know that what’s been going on with Katya has defined a huge chunk of his life and now, it could be defining his relationship.

In the sneak peek below from “Genesis,” you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here as Chris O’Donnell’s character gets some bad news from Anna: She’s going to stay with Arkady for a little while. She’s not breaking up with him, but she needs a little bit of distance from what’s going on as of late. To be specific, she needs to “take a step back” — sometimes, that can be an extremely bad sign for any relationship.

For the time being, we wouldn’t be explicitly worried about the long-term future of these characters. Callen and Anna clearly love each other, and she reassured him that those feelings are still there. They’ve also gone through some impossible stuff in the past — overcoming this could almost be easy by comparison. Yet, their relationship is never going to be free of turmoil so long as they are immersed in this life. Katya is an enormous strain on them, and if Callen can’t focus on anything else, that’s going to be tough on them emotionally.

Hopefully, things will start to get a little easier at the end of this season — we would like to see some closure on the Katya storyline ourselves, mostly because we’ve been navigating these waters for quite some time now. It’d be nice to see Callen have a little emotional resolution so he can move on and tackle some other things.

