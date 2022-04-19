NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 17 promo: Is Callen in deep?

This weekend on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 17, you will have a chance to see a story titled “Genesis” that could be important. Of course, we mean that especially through the lens of one G. Callen.

For the vast majority of this season, we’ve seen Chris O’Donnell’s character in a position where he has been desperate to get answers on his past. That’s understandable when you consider what he’s gone through. He is starting to feel on some level like the vast majority of his life has been controlled, and he wants to find a way to take over again. The best way to figure out your present is, of course, to better understand some of your past.

Here is where the problem could come in: Will all of this eventually turn into an obsession for Callen? This is absolutely something that Kilbride is worried about in the promo below. He fears that G. is starting to see connections that aren’t really there and eventually, this could end up compromising his ability to be a good agent.

We do think that there is going to be another surprise twist or two at some point over the next few episodes, if for no other reason than that this show has created so many twists when it comes to the Callen story already.

The biggest thing we need

More Hetty! when is Linda Hunt going to be back? Nothing is altogether confirmed there any yet, we know already that this character knows more about Callen’s history than anyone. If someone is going to be able to provide a quality answer here, it’s going to be her. (It’s too bad that she keeps much of her life these days steeped in mystery and ambiguity.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







