Snowfall season 6 spoilers: Will Peaches return?

As we prepare for Snowfall season 6 to arrive on FX, we know there are a lot of questions worth thinking about. What’s one of the biggest ones? It has to do with the status of Peaches. How can it not?

This character was missing in action for a good chunk of season 5, but we do believe personally that we’ll see him again. It’s all a matter of making sure the timing is right, but rarely do writers and producers ever introduce a character like this only to then abandon them forever.

At the moment, we should note that there is no 100% confirmation that Peaches is coming back, but there’s a reason for optimism. In a couple of posts on Twitter, we’ve seen showrunner Dave Andron mention here and there that he knows where Peaches is at, and we think back to how the EP said he pitched season 5 and season 6 at the same time. With that in mind, we tend to think there’s been a long-term plan for this character alongside several others in this world. We tend to think that a lot of people we’ve seen on this show over the years will be important in the final season, even if that’s in surprising ways here and there.

Our feeling is that the picture will start to become a little bit clearer in early 2023. that’s when we are personally expecting season 6 to premiere on FX, even if there is no 100% confirmation on the subject for the time being. Just keep your eyes peeled, since we’ll be giving you more info once it is out there.

