Snowfall season 6 spoilers: Show EP teases tragic endgame

Just in case you were not worried already about Snowfall season 6 and the path ahead, you now have more reasons to be. The fifth season ended in a sad and heart-wrenching spot, with Franklin Saint losing his fortune and with his relationship with Louie splintered forever. He’s sold her out to Kane, while Teddy is intent on finishing his mission no matter the cost.

At this point, it’s pretty clear that there are few happy endings within this world and based on what showrunner Dave Andron is saying now, we may have to buckle up for even more hardship moving forward.

New Snowfall video! Take a look below if you want to see our take on this past installment! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are going to be other updates coming on this show and so many others moving forward.

Speaking in a piece at The Hollywood Reporter, Andron notes that the final two episodes of season 5 were an introduction in a way to the final season, especially in terms of the tone:

I think we’ve always tried to keep a bit of the light touch in this show. Obviously the show is about very serious things and about a very dark moment in American history. We’ve tried to kind of find some of the levity in that because there is a lot of humor in the situations in the world, and it’s part of how people survive day to day. I think this last season, the story has to ultimately be a tragedy, and this last season is going to feel, I think, a little heavier. The last two seasons I think you can feel the moments when we’re trying to have things have a lighter touch, and then the last two episodes settle into a very specific tone. And I think the last season is going to be more represented by that tone.

Andron also noted in the interview that he’s known for a while that season 6 would be the final one, and he pitched both it and season 5 at the same exact time. Every single thing you’ve seen so far is deliberate, and it will be that way the rest of the journey.

There will be blood, there will be tears, and in the end this should may be about the destruction of a neighborhood and a sad reality that caused it.

Related – Get some more news on when Snowfall season 6 could premiere

What do you think is coming on Snowfall season 6?

How do you imagine the show will end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional updates right away. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







