Snowfall season 6 premiere date hopes: When will final season arrive?

With the season 5 finale airing tonight on FX, it only makes sense now to start discussing Snowfall season 6 and a possible premiere date.

So where should we begin here? How about a dose of good news! In the event that you did not know already, the network has already renewed the Damson Idris drama for a sixth and final season. It’s strange to imagine the show ending now because time has really flown by watching it over the years; there are a lot of people who probably discovered it for the first time two years ago when much of the world was shut down.

While FX has not announced anything formal when it comes to a premiere date as of yet, we do have a pretty clear sense as to when it is going to probably kick off. The network values being able to air a new season every year and with that in mind, our feeling is that season 6 will start in winter/spring 2023. They could release the first footage either at the end of this year or some people in early 2023. There are a lot of options on the table for that.

As for how the story will end, that’s what remains a mystery at this point. We know that the producers have long strived to make the show’s Los Angeles world feel authentic, and we don’t think that will change in these final episodes. However, the trade-off there is that there’s a pretty good chance that a few characters could meet an untimely demise because of it. We don’t think Snowfall is a show about happy endings; in life, those often do not come to pass.

