The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16 spoilers: Claire’s return confirmed!

We’ve known for a little while that Antonia Thomas would be coming back as Claire on The Good Doctor season 5 — isn’t it nice to have her return confirmed?

If you already saw the promo for the upcoming “The Shaun Show” airing on May 2, there was a tease at the end suggesting she could be coming back. Now, a new press release for this episode has made it 100% official. While the particulars around Claire’s return remain to be seen, we’re sure that Shaun will appreciate the opportunity to see her again. The two formed a bond during their time together at the St. Bonaventure Hospital, and at the time she comes back, he’s going to be going through a lot. While Shaun and Lea decided to let a reality show film the lead-up to their wedding, they may not have realized exactly what they got themselves into! There are some bumps in the road ahead for them, just as there could be concerns that the production is exploiting Shaun’s autism for the sake of compelling TV.

To get a few more details on the story ahead, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16 synopsis below:

“The Shaun Show” – As Shaun and Lea head toward their wedding day, a documentary film maker has chosen to follow their lives to showcase relationships and weddings of atypical couples on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 2 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For those who have not heard as of yet, there will be two episodes of The Good Doctor season 5 after this one, with the plan being for the show to film the first two episodes of season 6 this spring. Head over to the link here if you want to see some of the casting news that has already been announced there.

