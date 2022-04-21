The Good Doctor season 6 spoilers: Meet two new interns!

Even though there are more episodes coming up on The Good Doctor season 5, let’s go ahead and dive into some early season 6 scoop!

According to a new report from Deadline, Brandon Larracuente and Savannah Welch are going to be recurring on the ABC series moving forward, and there is a chance they could someday become series regulars. The reason this casting news is being announced now is because the first two episodes of season 6 are actually being shot this spring; season 5 is only going to run for 18 episodes on the network (shorter than season 4), and with that in mind, they are filming the first two episodes of season 6 before going on hiatus.

Now that we’ve spelled all of these details out, let’s go ahead and share some more details on these characters, per the official descriptions.

Daniel – Larracuente will play this character. described as follows: “In the hospital he is known to charm doctors and nurses alike, even with his interest in somewhat controversial alternative medicine. Outside of the hospital, he is a bit of a lone wolf and an intriguing mystery to his coworkers.”

Danica – Welch’s character is an “Annapolis graduate, having completed medical school in the Navy. Danni is charismatic, ethical to a fault, and competitive both inside and outside the hospital. She’s mature beyond her years and surprisingly comfortable defying authority, which is certain to stir up some drama.”

Will both of them end up being huge players on the show moving forward? It’s easy to see that, though The Good Doctor has also featured some surprising departures far earlier than anyone expected. We saw that earlier this season!

Season 6 of The Good Doctor will premiere at some point this fall.

