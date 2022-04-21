NCIS season 19 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: Parker is framed for murder!

You are going to be waiting until Monday, May 23 to see the NCIS season 19 finale but today, CBS lifted the veil on what to expect!

For those of you who wanted to understand more of what makes Alden Parker tick, this episode (titled “Birds of a Feather”) is going to be a great opportunity to do that. With that being said, it’s going to take place in a less-than-ideal circumstance; Gary Cole’s character is framed for murder and with that, the team has to come together to figure out the truth behind this situation.

Take a look at the first-look synopsis for the finale below:

“Birds of a Feather” – When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth.

The part of this that is the most interesting here is the part where the team has to “buy time.” Clearly, they are doing whatever they can in order to avoid some sort of potential arrest. We don’t think any of them really believes that he is guilty, but it could be hard to make others believe that 100%.

In the event you did not hear already, this episode will mark the debut of The Fosters alum Teri Polo as Parker’s ex-wife, and we should see her make multiple appearances moving into season 20. What their relationship is now remains to be seen, but we’re excited to dive into that more down the road.

Alas, there is no indication that Mark Harmon is coming back as Gibbs for the finale, but we still hope that it is happening at some point.

