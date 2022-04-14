NCIS season 19 finale spoilers: The Fosters alum to play Parker’s ex-wife

For everyone out there eager to learn more about Alden Parker on NCIS season 19, we’re now going to get an opportunity!

According to a new report from Deadline, The Fosters alum Teri Polo has been brought on board as Vivian Kolchak, the ex-wife of Gary Cole’s character. She is a former FBI agent in her own right, but someone who left the Bureau after the divorce and now has a Department of Defense job as a paranormal investigator. Just in the basis of that alone, we’re 1000% excited to see what she could bring to the table!

Polo is going to make her first appearance on the show in the season 19 finale airing next month, and the plan for now is to have her recur moving more into season 20, which has already been greenlit. We know that the series has made a somewhat-slow introduction to Parker, but with him more cemented now as team leader that could probably change moving into the end of this season and also the start of season 19.

Of course, we do have some other things on our mind entering the end of this season, including whether or not Mark Harmon could return as Gibbs. We wish we had an answer to that, but hopefully that’s going to change at some point in the reasonably near future.

