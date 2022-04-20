Yellowstone season 5 premiere date: Are we looking to late summer?

The more that we are hearing about Yellowstone season 5, the easier it’s starting to be to pin down a possible premiere date.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve heard a couple of things that caught us by surprise. For starters, the new season is going to be 14 episodes as opposed to the 10 that we got the past few years. Also, it’s going to be split up into two halves. This is all likely the result of the show’s runaway success. Once you consolidate some of the numbers, this is a series watched by close to 15 million people a week. It’s probably the closest thing we’ve had to a cable mega-hit since the end of Game of Thrones, and we say that knowing full well that shows like The Walking Dead are out there alongside Euphoria.

We’ve known for a while that production on season 5 would be kicking off in mid-May and with that, there was chatter that the Kevin Costner series would premiere in the summer. Now, we can narrow that down further. In an extensive profile of Taylor Sheridan over at Variety (a must-read if you’re a fan of the franchise), it is noted that season 5 is building towards a premiere in late summer. That makes sense with the current production window in mind. We could see the first half of the season airing until early fall, and the second half premiering in early 2023.

In general, we think that these halves are each going to be used to further build up the overall universe. 1883 was a runaway success for Paramount+ already, and we know that there’s something more coming from it alongside 1932. There is also a 6666 spin-off in development, but we haven’t gotten any official word on it happening as of yet. So long as the story is there, though, it does feel pretty likely.

