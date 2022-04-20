Yellowstone season 5: How long will filming last?

For everyone out there that is curious, we know that Yellowstone season 5 is going to kick off production in just one month’s time! We’ve been waiting for the show to get to this point, and it will be nice to discuss things further when the moment actually arrives.

For the sake of this article, though, we’re going to take things in a slightly different direction. In particular, let’s get into just how long filming is going to take place. Typically, production on this show is a handful of months, and the cast and crew can get in and get it all done from the mid-to-late summer until the fall. However, in the past the show has run for just ten episodes a season. Most of the early reporting now signals that season 5 will have a whopping fourteen episodes, and that of course means a longer production window.

Thanks to a new ABC report out of Montana (where the show films), we do have a better sense of just how long the season will take. According to casting directors looking for extras on the new season, filming for season 5 will go from May until December. That’s a much longer filming window than usual, but we do wonder if there is some sort of break in the middle. We’ve certainly seen that with some shows over time!

Filming in December could create some interesting challenges for this show. For starters, we could see more of a wintry climate around Dutton Ranch than we are used to — but that could also be exciting when it comes to the aesthetic. It may also mean that the second part of season 5 will not air until 2023; there have been reports noting the first half could come as early as the summer, though we tend to imagine that would be late summer with the timeline that’s been established.

