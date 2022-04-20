New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16: Did Max propose to Helen?

For everyone hoping for some great Max – Helen content entering New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16, we hope you got your wish! Tonight’s episode had karaoke, drunken antics, and also Ryan Eggold’s character seriously contemplating a proposal.

As a matter of fact, Max was just about to pop the question close to the end! It was just a case of bad timing getting in the way. Would he have found the right moment as soon as he and Helen first got back? Maybe, but he clearly got into his head. Also, she had a lot to drink. By the time he got done rehearsing possible proposal patterns in the bathroom, Sharpe was sound asleep.

Then, there was another issue that got in the way at the end of the episode: Casey, Dr. Wilder, and others not showing up for work — also, Helen seemingly passed on the floor the next morning. Something happened that night that isn’t entirely clear and in the immediate future, that’s obviously going to be the top priority. As we’re learning, there’s never a dull moment around the hospital, and there is always going to be at least some sort of problem they all have to take on in some form.

Do we think that a Sharpwin engagement is still coming? Absolutely we do, but it may take a little bit more patience to get there. We still have a little ways to go this season and as we prepare for the big moment, they also still have a lot of things to talk about. They are effectively working and living in different countries at this point and while there’s an expectation that this will change, there is no guarantee it is going to happen immediately. Remember that Max still wants to do what he can to ensure that New Amsterdam is left in good hands!

For now, though, he just has to make sure Sharpe is okay — that is the top priority.

