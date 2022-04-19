New Amsterdam season 4 episode 17 spoilers: Max, Helen look ahead

Want to learn a little bit more about New Amsterdam season 4 episode 17? Well, it’s picking up where tonight off. The title for this hour is “Unfinished Business” and rest assured, there’s a lot of big drama that we’re getting a chance to dive into.

When you have a night out with your friends, you want to think it’s nothing more than a chance to relax and have a little bit of fun. Unfortunately, nothing quite went according to plan for this particular group in this episode. There was a lot of twists and turns and because of that, a lot of people have things they must answer for. Meanwhile, Max and Helen simply have to figure out what sort of future they want to have together. They clearly love each other, but there are also roadblocks that come with being in different parts of the world.

If you do want to get some additional updates now on the story to come, be sure to look at the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 17 synopsis right now:

04/26/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The New Amsterdam team continues to deal with the consequences of their big night out. Max and Helen discuss options for their future. Martin finally learns Iggy’s secret. Bloom helps Leyla avoid a life-changing situation. Reynolds and Dr. Malvo define their relationship going forward. TV-14

Whatever unravels in this finale, we hope that a good bit of it can be resolved by the finale. With us now having the knowledge that season 5 is poised to be the final one over at NBC, it puts us inevitably in a different spot than before. We approach every story knowing an endgame is coming, and we have to prepare for it accordingly.

