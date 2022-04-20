This Is Us season 6 episode 13: Who is the wedding singer?

Tonight, This Is Us season 6 episode 13 may have thrown another wrinkle into Kevin’s love life and this time, it’s tied to a wedding singer.

Earlier today, we noted that Scandal alum Katie Lowes was coming on the NBC drama in the role of Arielle, though there wasn’t a lot of other info out there about her. Well, we can now confirm that she is the singer who Kevin had a connection with the night before the wedding — and the one that led to some funny commentary from both Madison and Beth.

Earlier today, we noted that Scandal alum Katie Lowes was coming on the NBC drama in the role of Arielle, though there wasn't a lot of other info out there about her. Well, we can now confirm that she is the singer who Kevin had a connection with the night before the wedding — and the one that led to some funny commentary from both Madison and Beth.

While there wasn’t much shown of Kevin and Arielle in the episode tonight, it’s clear that they had a moment together at a hotel bar — for the record, there’s no evidence in here that Kevin started drinking. She may have given him a note with poetry/lyrics on it based on what we saw elsewhere.

We know that the writers have said for a while that we would find closure to Kevin’s love story within the final season, and there are three solid contenders set up now in Arielle, Sophie, and Cassidy. Of the three, ironically the wedding singer is the only one that doesn’t seem to have some sort of reason not to be with him. Unless Sophie and her husband are separating, she’s completely off the table. Meanwhile, Cassidy said no to the idea of a relationship years ago, and it’s still not altogether clear if her thoughts on the matter have changed since.

While it’d be somewhat shocking if Kevin ends up with a character we just met, casting Lowes is a pretty big indicator that she does have a critical role to play down the road here, even if it’s just in next week’s episode.

