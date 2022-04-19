This Is Us season 6 episode 13: Scandal alum Katie Lowes to appear

Going into tonight’s This Is Us season 6 episode 13, why not share some last-minute casting news that will appeal to longtime Scandal fans?

As the photo above for “The Day of the Wedding” officially confirms, Katie Lowes is going to be appearing in at least this episode as Arielle. There isn’t a whole lot of other information out there about her character, but there are some things you can take away from the picture. She’s clearly a part of Kate and Phillip’s wedding reception, so she could be a new friend of Kate’s, someone close to Phillip, or just someone who is a part of the reception itself. (It’s possible she’s performing, since there is a piano player sitting right next to her.)

Regardless of who Arielle is through the lens of this story, it’s pretty clear that she is going to be important. A series like This Is Us is not casting someone of Lowes’ caliber unless it is a particularly notable role. We especially mean this given how busy she is these days. Ever since wrapping her time on Scandal in the past, the actress has appeared on such shows as How We Roll and Inventing Anna, which have both premiered over the past several months.

Remember that tonight’s episode could give us some closure on the wedding but also so much more. We could get more news on Kevin’s romantic life, Randall’s political figure, and how Miguel is doing in the wake of Rebecca’s illness deteriorating.

