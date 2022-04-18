This Is Us season 6 episode 13: The state of Randall Pearson’s politics

We know that we’ve spent a lot of time over the past few days discussing This Is Us season 6 episode 13 in the context of the wedding. Kate and Phillip are about to tie the knot! There’s a lot to be excited for there, and that’s without getting into what’s happening with Kevin romantically.

For the sake of this piece, though, let’s tilt things more in the direction of Randall. There is a lot more story coming up for him, but how much of it will we get tomorrow?

Here is what we know at this point: There is a New Yorker article written at the wedding, one that refers to Sterling K. Brown’s character as a “Rising Star.” This suggests that he won’t have been a Senator for a long period of time during the ceremony; otherwise, would he really be on the rise at this point? That feels a little bit harder to believe?

Given that the wedding is taking place five years in the future and campaigns do take some time, odds are this episode is taking place either right in the middle of a campaign or shortly after he’s taken office. That is, of course, assuming that he ends up getting elected. Randall was super-confident earlier this season that he would win the race, but we’ve certainly come to see over time that confidence does not necessarily equal him actually getting in office.

There’s of course one other question to wonder, as well: How far will things for Randall? Is he going to become President someday? It’s a fun thing to think about!

