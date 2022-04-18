9-1-1 season 5 episode 14 spoilers: Will Buck be able to help Eddie?

Want to get some more news on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 14? We’ve got another new installment coming to Fox in a matter of hours? Suffice it to say, this one is going to be emotional in a number of different ways.

So what’s at the core of the story tonight? Think in terms of recovery. Eddie is still trying to work through some of his issues, but this is not an easy process. This is someone who’s almost died on the job and has a lot of trauma. He wants to be the best version of himself, but this isn’t as easy as just flipping a light switch.

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see a sneak preview where Buck decides to help Eddie by taking him to see Charlie, who Eddie worked to rescue last season. This is a chance for help to be reminded of the value of his work, and we think that it could help! However, this is just one of many steps on the road to recovery, and none of this is going to be either fast or easy.

In speaking to the aforementioned website, here is what showrunner Kristen Reidel had to say about the story coming up for Eddie over the coming weeks:

“Eddie is going to therapy. He is taking it seriously. But like anybody who’s ever been through therapy, it’s not a light switch that you flip. It takes work. It takes time … We’re kind of seeing Eddie go through that process of working through his stuff and trying to find a way to heal.”

We do think that there’s a chance Eddie gets a little bit better through the rest of the season, but it could be season 6 when things really start to get better. (9-1-1 has not been renewed as of yet, but it should be.)

