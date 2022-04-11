9-1-1 season 5 episode 14 spoilers: First look at ‘Dumb Luck’

Next week’s 9-1-1 season 5 episode 14 carries with it the title of “Dumb Luck” and just when it comes to that alone, we’re intrigued. Is there a lot of fun stuff we could see over the course of this? It feels that way, but there’s also still a lot of serious drama within. After all, Eddie has a lot of trauma to work through and Maddie faces a serious situation when it comes to Jee-Yun’s illness.

There is a lot for these characters to tackle in this episode, which could serve as a jumping-off point for a lot of what we see moving into the later part of the season. To get a few more details, be sure to check out the season 5 episode 14 synopsis below right now:

The members of the 118 race into action when a women falls over her penthouse balcony. Meanwhile, Athena investigates when a bike rider is impaled on a stop sign, Eddie begins his therapy for his PTSD and survivor’s guilt and Maddie fears the worst when Jee-Yun falls ill in the all-new “Dumb Luck” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-513) (TV-14 L, V)

One of the things that is important to remember as we see the show navigate these stories is that 9-1-1 is most likely not going to rush into anything. They are taking their time showing the journeys of these characters, and of course we hope they are all in a much better place by the time we get to the end of the road here. There are a handful of episodes left, and we remain hopeful for a season 6 renewal.

