When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 8 promo: Is Mei getting arrested?

As you prepare for When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 8 next week on Hallmark Channel, there is a lot to brace yourselves for! It’s the continuation of a two-part story, and many of the questions that are lingering at the moment now have to do with Mei.

With that in mind, let’s kick things off with the following question: Is the character actually getting arrested? The promo that we saw tonight made it clear that this is a definite possibility. Her supposed husband has showed up making these allegations, and we also known that there is a certificate she supposedly signed in Chicago. Some people have done her best in order to help, but there’s still not much in the way of clarity as to what really happened here.

As we move deeper into this episode, the first order of business is inevitably going to be learning more about what really happened with Mei. Someone should get her to open up, and it only makes sense for that to be Nathan. He cares about her! That has been established already, and he’s already been encouraged by Lucas that he should sit down and talk to her about what happened.

No matter what transpires on this show moving forward, we still have a really hard time thinking that we’re going to be seeing episode 8 end with Mei in prison. She seems like a good person who has just gone through some horrible things and is desperate to try to restart her life in a positive way. We do think that things will improve, but it could take some time. When Calls the Heart, after all, is the sort of show that is about the long game. They don’t often rush things along in a matter of episodes.

